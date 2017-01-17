ISLAMABAD : Minister of State for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb Tuesday said the prime minister did not challenge the maintainability of the petitions rather prayed the court to hear the case.

Talking to the media persons outside the Supreme Court, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting said the prime minister has not sought any immunity from the apex court.

She said that speeches of the prime minister are part of the Supreme Court record. She said Imran Khan is only lying to the nation and he has failed to produce any evidence.