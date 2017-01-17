ISLAMABAD : President Mamnoon Hussain has called for expansion of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) to far-flung areas.

He was addressing launching ceremony of BISP Impact Assessment Report in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The President also desired that programmes should be launched to ensure that the existing beneficiaries are able to stand on their own feet economically. For this purpose, he proposed initiation of training programmes for people in backward areas and locality for small businesses.

President Mamnoon Hussain expressed the confidence that BISP would secure a prominent place globally if it pays attention to these aspects.

The President asked BISP management to come out with proposals in this regard in the next review report so that practicable new programmes are launched to address the problem of poverty and backwardness.

He expressed satisfaction that under Waseel-e-Taleem programme of BISP, 1.3 million children have been registered who will now be able to equip themselves with education and skills.

The President expressed pleasure that BISP has now become one of the biggest programmes of social welfare in South Asia. The Government has done serious work during the last three and a half years to make the programme more effective.

He said the number of beneficiary families has increased from 1.7 million to 5.5 million and disbursements from just 16 billion to 115 billion rupees annually.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairperson of the programme Marvi Memon said that financial assistance is being provided to deserving women of the country.

She said that now the amount is being disbursed on times, which help women empowerment.

She said that World Bank, IMF and other international organization are monitoring and appreciating the mechanism of BISP.

Marvi Memon said that the financial assistance of BISP is increasing women's self-confidence and living standards.