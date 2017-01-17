The Punjab Government has devised a plan to close down 194 more Government Schools functioning in Rawalpindi which constitutes 10 percent of schools in division under new “Merging Policy” initiated.

The initiatives undertaken by Punjab government have been at odds to the mounting population rate across the country, as around 25,000 schools functioning for the last three decades in Punjab including 757 educational institutions in Rawalpindi Division have been closed down under “Merging policy” introduced in the province.

According to statistics of Education Department, over 74,000 education institutions including Primary, Middle, high, higher Secondary Schools were operating in Punjab in 1983. However, under the policy of formation of Model School and merging policy of Punjab government, the number of educational institutions had lowered to 49000.

Similarly, around 2700 education institutions were functioning in 1983 in district Rawalpindi , while this figure was reduced to 1943 in 2017 under the new policy.