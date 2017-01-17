Former army chief General (retired) Raheel Sharif, while addressing an international forum on Tuesday, stressed intelligence sharing to combat terrorism.

“The global community will have to get united if it wants to defeat the menace of terrorism,” the army chief told the World Economic Forum (WEF) titled 'Terrorism in the digital age'.

Raheel Sharif also praised the achievements of Pakistan’s armed forces in their fight against terrorism. He added that army recaptured 8,000 square kilo meters area from militants and cleared it.

He further informed that tens of thousands of affected people were rehabilitated in the recaptured area.

Raheel Sharif said that intelligence sharing is a part and parcel of strategy to fight terrorism. He further said that terrorism has become “gangrene for the world.”

Remembering the terrorist incidents in Pakistan he said, we cannot respond to terrorists as negatively as they do.