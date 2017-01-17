ISLAMABAD - Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz on Monday visited the Embassy of Afghanistan here to sign the condolence book.

He conveyed that the government and people of Pakistan were deeply saddened at the loss of precious lives in the three terrorist attacks that took place in Kabul, Kandahar and Helmand on January 10. Aziz extended heartfelt sympathies to the families of the victims of those incidents including the personnel of the UAE Embassy in Afghanistan and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

“The scourge of terrorism is affecting peace of the entire region. It is a common enemy that can only be effectively countered through coordinated efforts carried out in a spirit of mutual trust,” he said.

While condemning these heinous acts of terrorism in strongest terms, “we reiterate our cooperation to the government and people of Afghanistan in fighting this menace,” Aziz added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan on Monday sent a condolence message on Turkish cargo plane crash in Kyrgyzstan.

“It is with utmost grief and sorrow that we have learnt about the sad air tragedy that struck the Turkish cargo plane in Kyrgyzstan en-route to Istanbul resulting in the loss of 37 precious lives of Turkish and Kyrgyz nationals,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“The government and the people of Pakistan offer their heartfelt condolences to the governments and the brotherly peoples of Turkey and Kyrgyzstan, as well as to the families of those who lost their loved ones in this tragic accident,” it added. The statement said: “Pakistan stands in strong solidarity with their Turkish and Kyrgyz brethren in this hour of grief.”