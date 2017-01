Supreme Court takes notice of a 9 years-old child maid becoming victim of torture, reported Waqt News.

Abida, 9 year-old, was working at a house in Lahore. Lady of the house Maria tortured Abida the same way, as Tayyaba was tortured few days ago. Upon hearing the issue, Justice Saqib Nisar took notice of the case and demanded IG Punjab to submit details of the case.