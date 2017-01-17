The second in-camera meeting between the government and major opposition parties ended in a stalemate as both the parties were at odds over the issue of military courts.

The controversial military courts, created in wake of the Army Public School massacre to try civilian on terrorism charges, had ceased to function after the expiry of their mandated period earlier this month.

The meeting was chaired by National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq at the parliament house. Federal Minister for Law and Justice Zahid Hamid briefed the meeting on the performance of the military courts.

Opposition members demanded of the government to come up with more details in the next meeting. They also demanded an in-camera session of parliament over the issue. Both the parties are set to meet again on January 31.

The decision of bringing 21st Amendment, which had paved way for the constitution of military courts for two years, was taken at an All Parties Conference held in the aftermath of the APS attack.

As many as 11 military courts were set up across Pakistan, including three in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, three in Punjab, two in Sindh and one in Balochistan.