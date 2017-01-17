AHMEDPUR EAST-Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that victory of PML-N candidates in local bodies elections have proved the truth that the masses have full confidence in party leadership.

In a felicitation letter addressed to newly-elected Chairman Malik Usman Rasheed Bobak on his success in Municipal Committee elections, he said that the people have trust in the government’s development strategy and policies.

The chief minister said that no one can rule out the importance of local bodies’ institutions in the democratic countries, and the people expect solution to their individual and collective problems under the system. He said, “Almighty Allah has given you a golden chance to serve the masses with dedication so I expect that you would come up to the expectations of your voters.”

Shehbaz advised newly elected chairman to make all all-out effort for bringing betterment in the lives of citizens and resolution of their masses with honesty and struggle. He pledged the Punjab government’s full cooperation in the journey of public service.

On the other side, PML-N leaders and activists took out a rally here on Sunday to express solidarity with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif.

It was attended by MPA Qazi Adnan Farid, Municipal Committee Chairman Malik Usman Rasheed Bobak and Vice Chairman Mian Muzzamil Nadeem. It started Bahawalpur Road and culminated at the residence of the MPA.

Qazi Adnan addressing the rally thanked the councillors and citizens for electing his nominees for the slots of chairmanship and vice chairmanship with thumping majority. He vowed to continue his struggle for the uplift of the city and his constituency PP-268. He pledged to get maximum funds for the execution of development schemes in all 45 wards of city.

He said that dual carriageway from Chowk Abbasia to Railway Station Dera Nawab Sahib via Chowk Munir Shaheed will be completed within this financial year while sewerage lines will be laid in city within next three months.

He paid rich tributes to Premier Nawaz Sharif and Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and stated that PML-N leadership has put the country on the road of prosperity and record mega projects were being completed throughout the country.

He claimed that PML-N will sweep the 2018 polls on the basis of its performance. Earlier, Chairman Municipal Committee Malik Usman Rasheed Bobak expressed his solidarity with Qazi Adnan Farid and said that his party will change the destiny of Ahmedpur East people.

PUBLIC SERVICE PLEDGED

The City government pledged to make efforts for early solution to the public problems.

A special counter has been set up on the premises of Municipal Committee office for the issuance of death and birth certificates.

Chairman Malik Usman was talking to a delegation of citizens who met with him in his office under the leadership of President Mian Muhammad Younus, Vice President Haji Arshad Rajput and General Secretary Mahar Abdul Rehman Anjum of Markazi Anjuman Tajrn.

He assured the delegation that new elected leadership of Municipal Committee will leave no stone upturned in the provision of basic facilities to citizens.