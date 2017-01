HARIPUR: At least six members of a family including a couple and their four daughters were scorched when a house catches fire after blast due to gas leakage here today.

Police said that due to leakage of gas, a blast took place and fire erupted in a house located in Kanarr Colony of Haripur district. The couple and their four daughters present in the house were scorched due to fire.

The affectees were rescued and shifted to burn unit of District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital.