OKARA: An unidentified elderly man was crushed to death by a speeding train while crossing railway track here on Monday. According to railways police, identity of the man, appeared to 70-year-old, could not be ascertained. He was crossing railway tract near Basirpur when Fareed Express train hit and crushed him to death. The police have shifted the dead bodies to hospital for medico-legal formalities and identification. HOUSE LOOTED: A gang of eight dacoits swept a house, taking away, gold ornaments, cash and other available worth hundreds of thousands of rupees here the other day.



The police said the incident occurred in the remit of Okara Saddr Police.



Eight armed bandits stormed the house of Abdul Ghafoor when he along with his family was asleep.



The bandits collected valuables including Rs50,000, two and a half tolas of gold ornaments, cellphone and dresses worth hundreds of thousands of rupees and fled away. The Saddr Police have registered a case.