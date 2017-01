Tremors were felt by residents of Gulshan-i-Iqbal and Gulistan-i-Jauhar areas in Karachi, according to a private tv channel.

According to Met Department, the earth quake measured 3.6 on the Richter Scale, and its depth was 12 kilometer.

People on the social media said, residents felt tremors due to which they came out of their homes and offices located in the area.

Some even said that they had heard an explosion in the area.