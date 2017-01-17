QUETTA - Unidentified assailants gunned down two cops on Monday in two separate incidents and managed to escape.

A policeman, Altaf Hussain, came under attack in Kili Deba area of the provincial metropolis. He succumbed to his injuries. Another policeman, Naveed, was shot dead on Joint Road Quetta in another terror incident. The dead bodies was shifted to Sandeman Civil Hospital Quetta for medico-legal formalities.

Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri has strongly condemned the killing of two policemen in separate terror incidents. He directed the inspector general of police to submit report of the incidents and ordered the concerned authorities to gear up result-oriented efforts against the perpetrators of such heinous incidents.

Such terror acts are unbearable, asserted CM in a condolence statement, and desired for bringing them to justice.

The CM expressed sympathies with the bereaved families of fallen cops and prayed for their departed souls.