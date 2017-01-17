Pakistan has strongly condemned systematic and brutal killing of Kashmiris by the Indian occupation forces in IHK and once again urges the UN, HR Organizations across the globe and International Community to act to stop bloodshed of Kashmiris by India.

Indian occupation forces have martyred three more Kahmiri youth on Monday in Pahalgam area. As a continued act of state terrorism, India is blatantly committing crimes against humanity in IHK against defenseless Kashmiris.

Foreign office spokesman said since the current phase of uprising started in the wake of Kashmiri youth leader, Burhan Muzaffar Wani's extra-judicial killing on 8 July, 2016, hundreds of Kashmiris have been martyred. Indian forces have mercilessly used lethal weapons with the intent to kill. They have deliberately used pellet gun shots injuring over 7,000 Kashmiris. The eye injuries caused by the pellet gun shots has blinded, completely or partially, over a thousand, including children.

The spokesman said constant terrorist activities of RSS and its affiliates in IHK with the state's backing, arbitrary arrests of thousands of Kashmiris with their fate remaining unknown, continued detention of Hurriyat leaders, disappearances and fake encounters, and blatant use of draconian laws to silence Kashmiris' voice are highly deplorable and call for accountability of the perpetrators.

He said it is a matter of great disappointment that India remains adamant in not allowing independent investigations into grave human rights violations in IHK as repeatedly called for by the UN Human Rights Commissioner, OIC, various countries' legislative assembly members and civil society members. International Community should take steps to ensure independent investigations in IHK without further delay.