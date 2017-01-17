WAZIRABAD-The Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab retrieved from illegal occupation, a piece of land owned by the widow of a deceased expat and her minor daughter here the other day.

The land measuring 6.5 Kanal was illegally occupied by grandmother and two uncles of the orphan minor girl.

Sharing details about the land recovery, OPC Vice Chairperson Shaheen Khalid Butt and Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti informed that after the death of Greece-based Irfan Shahzad, his mother Irshad Begum and two brothers - Iftikhar and Noman illegally occupied his 6.5 kanal land situated in Gujranwala. The grabbers denied giving the property to Irfan’s widow and his nine-year-old daughter Khush Bakht.

Acting on a complaint from widow Sadia Irfan, the OPC referred the matter to District Overseas Pakistanis Committee (DOPC) Gujranwala, which after concerted efforts retrieved the land and handed it over to the widow and her minor daughter. Shaheen Butt and Afzaal Bhatti disclosed that late Irfan’s brother Iftikhar also managed to use his deceased brother’s documents for reaching Greece and settled, posing self as Irfan. However after filing a complaint by OPC against him in Greece, he was deported and was arrested in Pakistan. The widow and her daughter have thanked the OPC for their help.