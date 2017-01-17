ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday said no indemnity can be obtain over corruption as Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s counsel has been relying on the parliament for three days now.

Talking to media at the premises of the apex court, Qureshi said the government lawyers want to assert that misstatement is permissible in the Parliament.

The PTI leader said the Prime Minister’s speech was a clarification of allegations leveled against him.

However, the bench has jettisoned the arguments put forward by the government lawyer, he added.

Meantime, the PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry said the PML-N people begin churning out lies and continue doing so till night, as the government team continued saying yesterday that the premier did not request any immunity.

“You require exemption, when you are a liar,” Chaudhry noted, adding hence, the PM and his team confessed their lie.

“Five questions have not been heeded thus far,” he added.