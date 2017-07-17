KHYBER AGENCY - A 14-year-old student was shot dead over a land dispute in a crossfire between two rival groups in Khuga Khel area of Tehsil Landi Kotal on Sunday. The administration and local sources informed that Wali Muhammad and Naik Muhammad groups had a disagreement over a piece of land since long that resulted

in the loss of two lives, one from each side. Last morning, armed persons from both groups confronted each other and started indiscriminate firing. As a result, a 14-year-old student Hasan Ali of Naik Muhammad group received bullet injuries and was shifted to Landi Kotal hospital, where he was referred to Peshawar health centre. However, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to hospital, sources said. The relatives in protest placed the dead body on the main Pak-Afghan road and blocked the road. They were of the view that in spite of scores of complaints lodged with the local administration, it failed to sense the gravity of the situation and to ease the tension.

After assurance from the elders, the protestors dispersed peacefully and the traffic was resumed, a Khasadar personnel said.