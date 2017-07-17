SIALKOT - The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) foiled an attempt to traffic in huge quantity of Charas and arrested two female accused near Sambrial. According to the senior ANF officials, both of Peshawar-based females Gull Naz and Nadia were bringing Charas from Peshawar to Sialkot. On a tip-off, the ANF team arrested them during a special checking near Sambrial. The ANF also recovered 2.4kg fine quality Charas. It sent the accused behind bars after registering a case.

DRILL: Rescue 1122 conducted a flood-fighting drill in Bambaanwala-Ravi-Badian (BRB) Canal near Pasrur. The rescuers showed their skills and capabilities to avert the flood threats. Acting Deputy Commissioner Dr Sher Chattha and District Emergency Officer Syed Kamal Abid witnessed the exercise.

The rescuers provided the emergency help for flood victims during the mock flood exercise, proving that Rescue 1122 was alert and ready to combat any flood eventuality.

Acting Deputy Commissioner Asif Tufail told the newsmen that the district had been divided into 22 sectors to avert the recurring flood threats under a foolproof flood protection plan. The DC added that 33 flood relief centres have already been established at Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils.