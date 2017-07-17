TEHRAN: As many as four Pakistanis belonging to Baluchistan were hanged in Iran on Friday morning.

According to the sources, the executed Pakistanis included Shafi Mohammad Baloch Zahi, Daad Mohamad Dahqani, Yousaf Raigi and Uzair, a 10 year old boy who was arrested in drugs smuggling.

The court has also found that drugs were discovered from the truck of Daad Mohammad Dahqani while he was traveling from Pakistan to Iran.

Furthermore, the Iranian authorities have claimed that the death sentence was as per the laws of human rights.