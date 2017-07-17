CHAKWAL - Falcon Force Chakwal on Sunday morning recovered 700 bottles of liquor from a car and arrested two accused red-handed. However, the main accused managed to make good his escape from the scene. Falcon Force checked a suspected car number LEF 9604 at Rescue 15 Chowk and 700 bottles of liquor were recovered from the car. The two accused Zahid Sajid resident of Lahore and Arif Elahi from Khushab were arrested.