SIALKOT - Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal urged the masses to conduct accountability of anti-state elements including PTI Chairman Imran Khan who, as he said, had become "king of corruption".

Addressing a meeting of the party workers held near Narowal, he said that such elements were halting the way of national development and hatching conspiracies against the grand project of CPEC.

He said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan has become the "king of corruption" as he had inducted corrupt people in his party. He said that all the anti-state elements must know that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will not resign.

He said that the masses brought Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to power by giving heavy mandate with the power of their votes in 2013. He said that Imran Khan and his companions were negating and insulting the public mandate by launching "anti-democracy and anti-Pakistan" conspiracies.

He said that the people of Pakistan have already rejected the negative politics of Imran Khan due to which the latter was trying to come to power through the back channels. He said that the political elements busy in the political juggleries now have become the main opponents of the grand projects including CPEC and electricity production in Pakistan.

He said that the enemies of CPEC project were the enemies of Pakistan. He said that the PML-N was foiling all the conspiracies to derail democracy and would not allow anyone to topple the elected government. He said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was enjoying the public trust and heavy mandate to stay in power and to complete the tenure.

Meanwhile, Punjab Minister for Local Bodies Punjab Manshaullah Butt reviewed the pace of construction of a flyover on Sialkot city's congested Kashmir Road.

Presiding over a meeting held at the Sialkot DC office here, the provincial minister said that the flyover was the dire need of the Sialkot city and its timely completion would be helpful in controlling traffic on Sialkot city's two main roads namely Kashmir Road and Defense Road.

He added that the Punjab government was spending Rs961 million on the 2,670 feet flyover which would be the first ever flyover in Sialkot. He also directed the officials of Sialkot district administration to ensure its completion till March 2018.

LIBRARY OPENS: Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Shahid Hameed Dar inaugurated a library at Narowal Bar Room and new chambers for the local lawyers at district courts.

On the occasion, he stressed a need for promotion of better working relations between the bar and the bench for dispensing easy and speedy justice. District and Sessions Judge (DSJ) Narowal Bushra Zaman, local additional district and session judges (ADSJs), senior civil judges, civil judges and local senior lawyers were also present.