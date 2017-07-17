MIRPUR (AJK) - Over 97 percent area of Azad Jammu & Kashmir has been provided with latest telecommunication facilities by the Special Communications Organisation (SCO).

It is state-run institution running the telecom system in AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan. A grand dinner was hosted by the SCO to celebrate its 41st Founding Anniversary. Speaker Afnan elaborated the measures being taken by the SCO for the delivery of quality telecom services in AJK and GB.

SCO Commanding Officer Syed Ayad Hassan cut the Mega 41st Anniversary cake on the occasion. Ayed highlighted the salient features of the achievements of the organisation since its inception in 1976 to deliver quality telecom facilities to its subscribers in Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

The ceremony was largely attended by notables representing people from various walks of life including senior officials of the local administration, institutions and academicians, senior journalists besides all ranks of the civil and military staff of the Special Communication Organisation of 64 Composite Signal Battalion.

Ayed Hassan gave away cash awards to the nominees representing various civil and military sections of the SCO in acknowledgement of their outstanding performance during their official duties through delivery the quality telecom services. Prominent recipients of the cash prize included 2nd in Command Major Tariq Mehmood Bangash and Mirpur Division Media Advisor Ch Jahangir Shehzad.

He said that almost all is set to connect Azad Jammu & Kashmir with rest of the world through fast telecom service of 3G and 4G to facilitate the users of cell and landline phones. He recalled that the SCO has, so far, successfully completed the experiment of the execution and use of the fast-pace 3G and 4G internet service in AJK.

He underlined that free internet service was being provided for the subscribers for past two weeks in Mirpur and various other parts of AJK.

He reiterated his organisation's resolve to furnish its valued subscribers with all possible telecom facilities harmonious to the need of the modern age to bring the country in the ranks of the developed nations. He also elaborated the speedy progress of SCO through the delivery of quality services through its existing means including SCOM, DSL, WLL (CDMA) and landline networks.