QUETTA - Another case against Balochistan Assembly MPA Abdul Majeed Khan Achakzai was registered in Civil Police Station Quetta on Sunday.

The police said that the MPA’s vehicle which ran over a traffic sergeant in Quetta has been found to be illegal, but the lawmaker has attached an official number plate.

Earlier, Advocate Naseebullah Tareen, lawyer for Abdul Majeed Khan Achakzai, had filed bail application before the Anti-Terrorist Court which was rejected by the court last Saturday.

The police stated that the engine and chassis numbers had been tampered with and an FIR was registered in Civil Police Lines after experts’ report. The police noted that the case was filed under 471, 468, 465 and 420 sections against the MPA.