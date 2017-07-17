PESHAWAR - Awami National Party senior leader and member of National Assembly Ghulam Ahmad Bilour on Sunday asked Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to ensure merger of the Federally-Administered Tribal Areas with Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa by meeting all necessary requirements, adding that bringing the tribesmen into the national mainstream was demand of the day.

As the federal government had initiated the process of merging tribal areas with KP with a purpose to mainstream the ever-neglected people and areas with rest of the country, by constituting Fata Reforms Committee, which too had suggested making tribal areas as part of the province, therefore, it is now government’s responsibility to implement the reforms in the best interest of the country, he said.

Speaking at a party gathering, the ANP central leader said that it was right time to win hearts of the tribal people by merging tribal areas with the KP and remove hurdles in the way of the proposed merger.

About the JIT report, he said that ANP would back what the Supreme Court decided on the Panama papers case, adding that the whole nation should wait till the verdict.

The ANP is not in favour of Nawaz Sharif’s resignation at this stage, he said, adding that the prime minister’s resignation was only Imran Khan’ agenda as, he said, the PTI chief wanted to get into the power, asking the PTI leadership to wait till the verdict of the SC on the JIT report.

Talking about the rule of PTI-led provincial government in the province, he said that currently the KP was facing a financial, political and constitutional crisis and it was just because of the wrong policies of the incumbent provincial government.

As promised by its leadership during last general polls of bringing drastic changes in the fortune of the people of the province, he said that despite having been in power for over four years, it is yet to be seen what change the PTI had brought in people’s lives in KP, he concluded.

OUR STAFF REPORTER