LAHORE - The Supreme Court is resuming today the Panama Papers case hearing in the light of the Joint Investigation Team’s report at a time when the prime minister and his cabinet colleagues are consistently alleging that a conspiracy is being hatched against the PML-N government. The alleged conspirators have, however, not been identified, although in the light of the setbacks to the democratic governments in the past it is not difficult to imagine who such people could be.

It is because of the tense and suspenseful political situation in the country that all eyes are focused on the outcome of the apex court’s proceedings. And it is also because of the same reason that a news conference addressed by the ISPR director general on Sunday has become more important than it could have been in normal circumstances.

The news conference was about the military operations carried out in the past and one going on at present. But it was a golden opportunity for the journalists to take military’s point of view on indirect references being made to the khaki’s role in the alleged destabilisation of the government and efforts aimed to discredit the JIT, in which the ISI and MI also had representation.

As for the army’s role in the destabilisation of the government, ISPR chief said: “I don’t think it merits a response”.

It amounted to rejecting the allegation.

He further said the army was engaged in a fight (against terrorism) for the past 15/16 years and was working for peace and security of the country.

This, probably, meant that the defenders of Pakistan had no time for anti-government plans.

About the campaign to discredit the JIT, Gen Asif Ghafoor said, the army had no direct link with the probe body. The JIT, he said, had been constituted by the Supreme Court and its members worked honestly (to carry out their assignment). Now the case would go to the Supreme Court for a final decision, he said.

Another reporter asked if the army would comply with if the Supreme Court sought its help at any stage, the ISPR director general said: The army will work for the security and defence of the country.

His response about efforts the government alleges are being made to sabotage the CPEC was also quite significant. He said nobody would be allowed to destabilise this project (which Pakistan regards as a game changer).

Apparently, what the spokesman said meant that the army would frustrate all plans against the CPEC, no matter who the conspirators.

Analysts think that at a time the opposition parties are trying to mount pressure on him to resign and he is not willing to do so, the prime minister should better focus on the legal battle in the apex court and avoid opening so many fronts simultaneously. Before taking on the alleged conspirators, he should try to prove himself innocent in the court. The Supreme Court judges are duty-bound to serve justice without fear or favour. And thus the PML-N leadership should defend their case as strongly as they can.

It is good that the PML-N’s allies are standing by the prime minister. But they are there for their own political interests. The moment they thought their interests would be better served by a change of allegiance, they would find countless justifications to part ways with the PML-N.

Parties like JUI-F, ANP, PkMAP, National People’s Party, National Party and PML-Functional have their following only in certain regions, not across the country.

But the PTI and PPP, Jamaat-i-Islami, the major parties in the opposition camp, can create problems for the government, especially if they get the ‘establishment’s support’. The role to be played by the MQM, Pakistan Awami Tehrik and the PML-Q will also help the opposition.

The country can’t afford a new spell of confrontation. All parties should wait for the apex court’s decision.