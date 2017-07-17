SAMBRIAL - The main Sambrial roads pose life threats to the citizens as the road to Wazirabad Highway especially near Adda Begowala has become dilapidated and broken causing frequent accidents and traffic jams.

The citizens are facing huge loss due to damage of their vehicles. Another major Sambrial to Daska road has also been damaged near Kotli Noonan and Sambrial Moor. The people lamented over damage of main roads of the Tehsil since long and demanded immediate repair of these roads.

ACCUSATION: A doctor alleged that her husband treacherously married, looted her money and tortured her in Sambrial.

Sehrish Razzaq lodged an FIR with Sambrial Police Station against her husband Malik Kamran Ahmed alleging that he claimed at the time of marriage that he was a dentist and had two clinics but he was not a doctor nor had clinics. She alleged that her husband with the help of Rukhsana Mir, Tabbassum Murtaza and Sohail Mir attacked her on 17th of July approximately at 09:00pc. "They tortured me, torn my clothes, made me semi-nude in the street in front of public and gave life threats," alleged Sehrish in the FIR.