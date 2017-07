Estimates of three people were severely injured after being attacked by a Cheetah, in Murree.

Further reports claim, the incident took place in Guldana Mohra Shareef road. The Cheetah had made his way towards the tourists and then plunged at them.

The rescue officials arrived at the scene and the injured were moved to a hospital, where they were treated and have been declared to be out of danger.

Since this incident, locals have shown grave concern and fear for their safety.