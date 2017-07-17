BEIJING - With no end in sight to the standoff in the Sikkim sector, China has said that there is “no room” for negotiations to resolve the military face-off and the only solution is the withdrawal of Indian troops from the Donglang or Doklam region. India will face “embarrassment” if it does not withdraw its border troops to its own side and the situation could get “worse, the official Xinhua news agency said in a commentary on Saturday night.

“China has made it clear that there is no room for negotiations on this incident, and India must withdraw its border-crossing troops from Doklam.