Islamabad: A lower court today approved Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Chairman Zafar Hijazi’s pre-arrest bail application.

SECP chairman has been given five-day bail against with the surety of two bonds worth Rs 250,000 each.

Tahir Mehmood special judge Central was hearing the bail application.

IHC bench which was headed by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani gave a transit bail to Zafar Hijazi on July 13.

Hijazi had registered for a pre-arrest bail as per Section 498 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Pakistan. According to the medical grounds that were mentioned by SECP chief’s counsel, Sheikh Ansar. The jail environment was non-conductive to Hijazi’s health because of medication after a kidney transplant.