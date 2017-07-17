Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed found himself in an awkward situation when he mistakenly addressed judges of the Supreme Court as Mr Speaker.

The AML chief was presenting arguments before the three-member bench of the apex court which began hearings to decide the future of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who is fighting for his job and contesting a damning corruption report by an investigative panel.

An emotional Rasheed during the course of proceedings mistakenly referred to the judges as Mr Speaker. He later apologised, saying “they do not let me speak in the National Assembly”.

Rasheed - one of the petitioners in the original Panama Papers case - later speaking to the media remarked that the entire nation stands behind the apex court. “I’ll first see what the court says before submitting another petition to disqualify Nawaz Sharif,” he stated.

The Supreme Court is expected to either put Sharif on trial on corruption charges, or even disqualify him, but few expect the judges to dismiss the case after the panel tabled a damaging 254-page report into his family wealth.

Sharif has denied any wrongdoing after the report alleged his family's vast wealth was beyond their means, and accused his children, including presumed heir Maryam, of signing forged documents to obscure ownership of posh London flats.