GILGIT - Five tourists have reportedly passed away and 14 were injured in a road accident near Babusar Pass, in Diamer District of Gilgit-Baltistan, police official said.

Chillas Deputy Superintendant of Police Amirrullah told The Nation that, a Hiace van carrying tourists from Karachi met anaccident near Geeti-Das, between Chilas and Babsuar Top.

He said that five passengers had perished in the tragic incident, while 14 were reportedly injured.

All the victims and survivors are reportedly from the same family.

The injured were rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital, Chilas, by locals and the police where they are under treatment.

The cause of the accident was not ascertained till the filing of this report.