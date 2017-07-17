MIRPUR - Four Pakistan Army soldiers drowned as the vehicle they were travelling in plunged into Neelum River after being targeted by Indian troops along the Line of Control near Athmuqam town in Neelum Valley of AJK on Sunday.

“Indian troops targeted an Army vehicle moving along LoC along Neelum River at Athmaqam,” an ISPR press release issued on Sunday said.

“The vehicle fell into Neelum River as a result four soldiers drowned. Body of one Shaheed soldier was recovered while search for remaining three was in progress. Ceasefire violation was responded by the Army,” the ISPR added in its statement.

When contacted by telephone local police confirmed to this correspondent about the tragic mishap.

A Neelum Valley based journalist, quoting a top AJK govt official told this scribe over telephone on Sunday night that Sharda-Athmuqam Road has been closed for all kind of traffic after the incident and hundreds of tourists from different parts of Pakistan have stranded in the disconnected areas of Neelum Valley.

Staff Reporter from Islamabad adds: Last year on November 23rd, Indian army targeted a passenger bus in the same area, killing 12 civilians.

Earlier on Sunday, speaking at a news briefing Director General ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor said that the ceasefire violations committed by the Indian troops along the LoC had broken all previous records.

He said that India violated the ceasefire 315 times in 2014, 248 in 2015, and 382 in 2016, while this year so far the number of such violations had risen to 580.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif strongly condemned the firing by Indian forces at the Pakistani army vehicle which resulted in drowning and martyrdom of four army personnel. The prime minister expressed deep grief and condolences with bereaved families of the martyred personnel. He also praised the prompt response by Pakistan Army to thwart the attack.