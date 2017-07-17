Quetta - Four terrorists were killed when Frontier Corps troops effectively repulsed a terrorist attack in the Qamar Din Karez area of Zhob in Balochistan on Sunday.

The militants attached the security checkpost near Pak-Afghan border in Zhob district with rockets and heavy guns.

“Four terrorists were killed in retaliatory fire by security forces when attackers targeted Shoaib Nikka Checkpost late night in Qamar Din Karez area of Zhob Balochistan,” said the Inter-Services Public Relations press statement.

The terrorists were neutralized after heavy exchange of fire and timely action by the security forces.

Zhob is a district in the north west of Balochistan which also borders with Afghanistan at its Tehsil Qamir Din Karez.

While, in another bid, bomb disposal squad defused 5 Kg bomb planted with a motorcycle. The miscreants had parked motorcycle in Kuchlak, a suburban area of Quetta which was defused by security foiling a a major terror attempt.