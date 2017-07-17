ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday hoped that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif would land in Adiala jail once the Supreme Court gave judgment in the Panama Papers case.

The PTI chief, while addressing a workers’ convention here, warned Nawaz Sharif of the possibility of him landing behind bars.

“This time you will not go to Jeddah, but to Adiala jail,” said Khan, referring to Nawaz Sharif’s exile in 1999 after his government was toppled by the then army chief general Pervez Musharraf.

The PTI chairman, while expressing the hope for a favourable verdict, said that he would give party workers a call to either celebrate victory in Islamabad or take to the streets in defence of the apex court against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership.

The Supreme Court would resume hearing in the case today (on Monday).

The PTI chief alleged that the PML-N was planning to attack the apex court, if the outcome of Panamagate was against the Sharif family.

He warned Prime Minister Sharif against any such attempt, and said that the entire nation would stand with the apex court.

The PTI chief alleged that the PML-N had destroyed the parliament and all institutions except the apex court and the army.

He was all praise for the joint investigation team (JIT) for “exposing the contradictions and lies of the PML-N leadership.”

The JIT did an outstanding job because it was under the Supreme Court, Khan said.

He asked the PML-N workers to stop supporting their leaders for the sake of the future generations and the country. Khan said he was fighting the “political mafia” of Pakistan.

He said that the JIT did a wonderful job by digging out indisputable proofs against the Sharif family in just 60 days. “There is no doubt now that Sharif family lied before the Supreme Court in the Panama case. But they are now dubbing the development a conspiracy,” Khan said.

He warned the PML-N against what he feared obstruction of justice on part of the ruling party and said that he would have no other

option but to give a call to party workers “to pave way for justice”.

Khan said that the Sharif family was destroying the country to secure personal interests.

Agencies add: Imran Khan said no foreign power could save the prime minister from accountability. “I have heard they are seeking support from the UAE to save themselves from accountability,” Imran told his supporters. “But neither [Indian PM] Narendra Modi nor [US President] Donald Trump or the Qatari prince or any other country in the world can save Nawaz Sharif.”

“I am telling my workers to be prepared as they [PML-N], after attempting to discredit the JIT, will now go after the top court and Pakistan Army.”

The PML-N, Imran added, will aim at these two institutions as they have already destroyed all other [state] institutions, including Parliament, the SECP and the FBR.

“I will call upon my supporters in few days to stand by these institutions if the course of justice is hindered.”

