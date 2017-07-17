Minister for Defence, Khawaja Muhammad Asif says Pakistan Muslim League-N government will challenge the JIT report in the Supreme Court.

Talking to the newsmen in Sialkot, he said the PML-N government has prepared to defend every clause of the report with complete proofs in the apex court.

The Minister said government is successfully preventing all the conspiracies of anti-state elements against the country. Moreover, it would not allow anyone to derail the democratic establishment.

The Federal Minister said the defence of Pakistan is in strong hands and the armed forces are fully capable of defending every inch of Pakistan.