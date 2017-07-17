KARACHI: Governor Muhammad Zubair has been criticized by Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah, being representative of federation in Sindh but his attitude towards the affair of province doesn’t reflect his interest.

He said governor has the right to return a bill to provincial assembly without signing it. He said when the bill would be taken up for consideration by Sindh Assembly in coming session, the objections raised by governor on National Accountability Ordinance 1999.

He claimed that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had failed to eradicate the threat and menace of corruption. Mr. Shah said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) would work to get rid and eradicate the corruption from the country