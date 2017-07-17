Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal says that Gwadar would be molded into a modern port city of an international standard through a master plan.

Giving one of the interview, the Minister told that a number of projects have been initiated for the development of Gwadar. These development projects will not only alter the fate of the area but also of surrounding region.

The minister said that cluster of projects like university and hospital are also being constructed in Gwarar to provide best amenities in the area.

He further added that the speed of economic activities is increasing day by day in the city with every single project coming to grid.