RAHIM YAR KHAN: A Haj training session was held at Masjid Faizan e Madina here on Sunday. Trainer Shoukat Ali Attari gave training for performing Haj and Umerah.A large number of local residents selected for Haj pilgrimage this year participated in it and learnt Haj rituals. Haj trainer (Mualam) from Ministry of Haj Masood bin Jamal was also present on the occasion. This year, approximately 108,000 pilgrims will perform Haj. Multan Haj Director Rehan said that seven flights will go from Rahim Yar Khan. He said that three lacs plus applications were received by Ministry of Religious Affairs and after balloting, the ministry selected the haj pilgrims. Trainer Masood bin Jamal said that Ministry of Haj provided maximum facilities for the haj pilgrims last year and this year it will improve the facilities.