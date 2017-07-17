Hajj pilgrims across Pakistan will be vaccinated in Haji camps from today.

A spokesman of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony said that the vaccines against contagious diseases have already been provided in sufficient quantity to all the Haji camps across Pakistan.

He said the intending pilgrims should ensure themselves that they’re vaccinated at least ten days before their departure schedule. Hajj flight operation will begin from June 24 and will continue till August 26.

The flight schedule can be checked on the website of the ministry.

Moreover, a short text message service has also been launched by the ministry to avert deceitful and duplicitous situations for the Hajj pilgrims.