Illegal mineral water plant sealed

Our staff reporter

SAHIWAL

A team of the Pakistan Standard Quality and Control Authority (PSQCA) sealed an illegal mineral water plant situated in Canal View Fort Chichawatni here the other day.

According to a PSQCA press release, following a tip-off a team comprising officials of the authority raided a mineral water plant being run with the name of Aqua Smart Water Filtration without any license or approval besides the plant was providing unhygienic water to the public.

The officials sealed the unit while its owner, however, managed to flee the scene.

TWO ELECTROCUTED

Two persons were electrocuted here at Chak 105/9-L the other day. According to police, Muhammad Aslam, 50, along with his nephew was cutting fodder through a machine when they got severe electric shocks from the fodder machine and died instantly. The Dera Rahim Police have launched investigation into the incident.

Rs38.30m Khushab budget approved

NOORPUR THAL:The annual budget of the District Council Khushab for the year 2017-18 was approved in a session. It approved the development budget of Rs38.30 million.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chairman Malik Masood said that out of the budget, Rs17.90 million has been allocated for the development projects in the district while the expected income of the DC was Rs25.51 million. The budget session was attended by DC Chairperson Sumaira Malik, opposition leader Malik Ameer Haider and 55 members of District Council.

After the budget session, Sumaira Malik said that the Punjab government would continue the struggle for the provision of basic facilities for the masses. She said that District Council has evolved a historic development programme for the current financial year. They reiterated their government's resolve to continue the public service.

LHC approves labour, banking, consumer courts in Toba

TOBA TEK SINGH: The Lahore High Court approved the establishment of a labour, consumer and a banking court in Toba district, District Bar Association President Ch Irshad Ahmed said.

Talking to media, he said that the district bar office-bearers had demanded LHC inspection judge Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi the establishment of three courts - labour, consumer and banking - during his recent visit to the district.

He said that the lawyers and their clients were faced with a great ordeal as they had to travel to Faisalabad for hearing of their cases. "Establishment of these courts will help mitigate their problems," he pointed out. He claimed that Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi had also promised the district bar office-bearers up-gradation of the bar's library and provision of modern equipment for it.–Staff reporter

SHOW CAUSE NOTICES ISSUED

District Education Authority CEO Naseem Zahid issued show cause notices to 132 private educational institutions which were detected by his department as illegal here the other day. The CEO asked their owners to get their institutions registered with education department within a week after fulfilling required conditions of the department. Otherwise, their institutions will be sealed by the department, he warned.