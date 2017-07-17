PESHAWAR - Advisor to the Prime Minister Engineer Ameer Muqam said on Sunday that there was great difference between running government and playing cricket, adding that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan lacked maturity and wisdom required for running a government.

He was addressing a public gathering in the outskirts of Peshawar. He inaugurated five kilometres long Sui gas supply scheme in the area. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nasir Musazai, Raees Khan, Sifwatullah, Raham Dil Nawaz, Nazim Sango Landi Qesar Shakeel, Sher Zaman Takkar and other also addressed the gathering.

Ameer Muqam appealed to the chief justice of Supreme Court of Pakistan to take notice of the statement of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak in which he had allegedly dictated the Supreme Court by saying that he would allow his ministers to start corruption if the apex court did not decided the Panama leaks case in favour of the PTI.

He said that Nawaz Sharif was fighting with those who could not tolerate peace and development in the country. However, he said that the PML-N workers would not let them make conspiracies against their leader. He said that the PTI must watch the crowd gathered in his public meeting.

He said that political activities of Imran Khan were critical for economic development of the country, adding that running the country was not a hypothesis but it needed courage and wisdom. He said that before PML-N, there was unrest in the country and the business community was on the run to transfer their assets from the country but it was Nawaz Sharif who restored peace in the country.

He said that the chief minister KP should first launch a metro boat service in Peshawar before going for a metro bus service, as, he said, the city was presenting look of a dam due to accumulation of rain water in streets and on roads.

He also rejected claims of PTI government of bringing reforms in educational institution as, he said, the metric results had exposed all of their claims as no student from a government school could secure a position in the top-20 list of any educational board of the province.

He alleged that the KP government was instead of opening more schools shutting down the existing schools in the province.

NADER BUNERI