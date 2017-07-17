In a special report, Indian media has called Maryam Nawaz as ‘second Benazir Bhutto’.

The report prepared by the Indian channel is praising her look and political background of Ms. Nawaz.

According to the report, Maryam is inspired from only two political personalities, first her father Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and former Premier of Pakistan slain Benazir Bhutto.

“I met Benazir just for once in Jeddah and we talked for almost three hours which left a deep impact on me,” Maryam can be seen saying in the video report.

The Indian channel has also compared background of both Maryam Nawaz and Benazir Bhutto as both belong to strong political families.

As per the report, Maryam is second strongest personality in PML-N after her father Nawaz Sharif.