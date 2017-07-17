Quetta - Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) candidate Usman Badini won the NA-260 Quetta-cum-Chagai-cum-Noshki by-poll bagging 43,969 votes.

According to unofficial results, his nearest rival was BNP-M candidate Sardar Bahadur Khan Mengal who secured 37,786 votes.

The election commissioner said that out of total 407 polling stations, 320 had been declared highly sensitive, 50 sensitive and 37 as normal.

The commissioner said 407 presiding officers and 814 assistant presiding officers discharged duties at 993 polling booths formed in the constituency. He said all the election staff had been imparted training.

However, Pakistan People’s Party activists staged demonstration in front of Balochistan Election Commission office and blocked road by setting the tyres ablaze against alleged rigging and tampering of NA-260 by-poll results.

The PPP workers poured onto streets and chanted slogans against purported rigging in results of NA-260 Quetta-cum-Chagai-cum Noshki by-poll. The police baton-charged the furious PPP workers and reportedly arrested provincial secretary Sayed Nasir Agha along with scores of other activists for blocking the road. The police personnel cleared the road restored traffic after dispersing the PPP workers.

According to unofficial results, the JUI-F candidate Usman Badini scoring 43,969 votes clinched the NA-260 seat vacated by the Pakhtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) lawmaker Abdul Rahim Mondokhail.

The JUI-F candidate had the support of National Party (NP) a coalition partner of the Balochistan government, while BNP-M had the support of Awami National Party and Hazara Democratic Party.

The Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP) contester Sardar Bahadur Khan Mengal bagged 37,786 votes while Pakhtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party candidate Jamal Tarakai secured 20,179 votes getting third position and the PPP candidate Sardarzada Umair Muhammad Hasni got 14,829 votes.

The Pakistan People’s Party provincial president Ali Madad Jattak, addressing a press conference in Quetta Press Club, asked Election Commission to halt result of NA-260 seat and stop party’s media trial otherwise they would record the strongest protest.

Jattak alleged the vote figure of PPP candidate was continuously been shown incorrectly.

Despite securing fourth position, PPP cried foul and blamed opponents for committing rigging in the elections which peacefully ended in the largest constituency of Pakistan spanning over three districts and touching Iran and Afghanistan.

In NA-260 by-election, 17 candidates including nine independent contestants were in the run for the seat.