TOBA TEK SINGH/KASUR/OKARA/VEHARI/SHEIKHUPURA - As many as 10 persons including three children and a woman died in different incidents occurred separately on Sunday.

In Toba, a man murdered his uncle over a property dispute here on Sunday. Police said the deceased Muhammad Saleem and his friend Ghulam Sarwar were sitting outside his house in Chak 321/JB Seowal. All of sudden Muhammad Asif appeared at the scene and allegedly fired indiscriminate gunshots at his uncle. As a result Saleem and his friend sustained gunshot wounds. They were rushed to DHQ hospital where Saleem succumbed to his wounds while the condition of Ghulam Sarwar is stated to be stable. The police have launched investigation into the incident.

In Kasur, two persons died and three others sustained injuries in collision between a car and tractor-trolley near Premnagar the other day.

According to Rescue 1122, the deceased, identified as Haji Ashraf and Asim of Hujra Shah Muqeem, were on the way to Raiwind in a car. Near Premnagar, the car collided with a tractor-trolley head-on. Resultantly, they were killed on the spot while three others were injured critically. Rescue 1122 shifted the three injured persons to Raiwind Hospital. The Kot Radha Kishan police are investigating.

In Okara, two minor children drowned while two others were rescued by villagers in a canal distributary near Pul Joyia, some 27km in the north of the city.

According to rescue sources, four minor children belonging to suburban village Joyia and its surroundings went to the canal distributary for bathing to beat the scorching weather. Near Pul Joyia, the minors went into deep water and drowned. Some passersby spotted the drowning kids and raised alarms. At which villagers rushed to the canal and managed to rescue Afzal, 7, and Umair, 6 while two other children drowned. One of the dead kid is said to be the son of Saddi Ahmad Joyia and the other is the son of a baildar Nazir Ahmad, resident of village 7-Marla Scheme. Search for the recovery of the dead bodies was continued till filing of this report.

In Vehari, two persons died and seven others including women got injured when a passenger bus rammed into a tree here on Sunday.

Rescue sources said that a passenger bus got out of control of its driver due to speeding and it rammed into a tree along Kachi Pakki Road. As result, a child and a woman died on the spot while seven others including six women sustained injuries.

In Sheikhupura, a factory labourer drowned in Upper Chenab Canal on Sunday. Ghulam Abbas, resident of Chak 213, Arifwala along with three other factory workers jumped into the canal to take a bath. Unaware swimming, he drowned in the deep water. The dead body could not fish out till filing of this report.

On the other hand, a recklessly driven tractor-trolly collided with an auto-rickshaw on Sargodha Road near Jhamke. As a result, a passenger identified as Abdul Rehman died on the spot while his wife Balqees Bibi, his son Zeeshan and daughter Masooma suffered injuries. The injured were removed to DHQ hospital.

In another accident, a speeding car overturned after one of its tyres burst near Muridke. As a result, a person identified as Arbab died on the spot while four others got injured. The injured were shifted to hospital and the Muridke Saddr Police have launched investigation.