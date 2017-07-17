BAHAWALPUR - A lawmaker sensitised the district police officer to the aggravating law and order situation in Bahawalpur district.

However, the DPO assured him of resolving the issues soon. Maintaining law and order is the top priority of police, District Police Officer Bahawalpur Dr. Muhammad Akhtar Abbas.

A meeting was held in DPO Office in which the members of National and Punjab assemblies from Bahawalpur District participated. addressing the meeting the DPO said that according to the directions issued by Punjab Government, implementations of the laws with respect to maintaining law and order is being done. In this regard, he added, all the practical steps were being taken. He claimed that the law and order situation in Bahawalpur district was satisfactory.

He said that operations with regard to the National Action Plan were in progress in which action against the violators of the aws regarding loudspeaker, temporary residence, arms, hateful literature and hate speech was being taken and cases were being registered accordingly.

The DPO briefed the meeting about the observation of the duties by police officials during the month of Ramazan. Listening to the problems raised by local MPAs, the DPO assured them of resolving the issues. He also briefed about the campaign in progress against the unregistered motorcycles and underage driving. The lawmakers appreciated the performance of the police in Bahawalpur.