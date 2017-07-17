OKARA - A lawyers' delegation would meet with Lahore High Court Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah today at his office in the backdrop of the widening rift between the Okara District Bar Association and judiciary.

The delegation will consist of PbBC Vice Chairman Malik Inayat Awan, PbBC executive committee chairman Syed Azmat Bokhari, Lahore High Bar Association President Ch Zulifqar Ali, Punjab Bar Council member Ch Riazul Haq, 12 members of the Okara DBA, its president. A brawl between Advocate Riazul Haq and civil judge Humera Muzaffar took place before Eidul Fitr. Since then, the tension has been going on between the bar and the bench. Several attempts have been made to resolve the issue at local level but to no avail.

The district judiciary has closed the institution of the all kinds of fresh cases and even bail applications for the last five days. The DBA has been on strike since two weeks. Senior Advocate Ghulam Mustafa is among the 12 members team of the DBA. He demanded the higher judiciary to take note of the closure of the institution of fresh cases by the judiciary at sessions and civil courts.