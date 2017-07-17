SIALKOT:  The police have booked a man for allegedly abusing his sister-in-law sexually for six months.
According to the Muradpur Police, the accused identified as Farooq had sexually abused his sister-in-law forcibly for the last six months in Gohadpur locality of Sialkot city. The police have started investigation with no arrest in this regard.
A village Nawaan Pind Kanjror-based youth Kaleem Ullah, 24, was killed when Sialkot-Lahore-Karachi bound Allama Iqbal Express crushed him while crossing track near Narowal. He died on the spot.–Staff Reporter

