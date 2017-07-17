ISLAMABAD - Federal Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has launched a Short Message Service (SMS) 8331 to help preventing private Haj scheme pilgrims from any swindling or fraud.

According to an official, the main aim of starting SMS service was to help preventing pilgrims from any deception, besides saving them from fictitious companies.

Elaborating about details of sending message to 8331, he said an intending pilgrim, desiring to perform the sacred religious ceremony through Haj Group Organiser (HGO) should send the first four digits of his HGO's enrolment number from his mobile phone to 8331 to check its authenticity.

The pilgrim would promptly receive a reply, containing details about the enrolment status of HGO, name of its chief executive, its allotted quota and address.

Furthermore, quota status of HGO could also be confirmed from Ministry's relevant department by contacting the Ministry on phone no 051-9207519; 051-9205212; 051-9205427.

The Ministry has warned the intending pilgrims to avoid inking agreement with any HGO or travel agent without checking its enrolment status of allotted Haj quota, he added.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has urged intending pilgrims to ensure administering vaccines before leaving for Haj to prevent themselves from deadly infectious diseases.

An official of the Ministry asked intending pilgrims to carry medication certificates of administering polio, flu vaccines, etc atleast 10 days before departing to Saudi Arabia.

He asked intending pilgrims to get informative booklets "Rahnamai Haj" and "Haj Information Kit" from their respective Haji Camps. The pilgrims could also download mobile application to get important information about Haj.

Reminding pilgrims about importance of consulting their doctors before travelling to ensure their stable condition during Haj, he asked people with chronic conditions to carry sufficient doses of their medication with them during their pilgrimage to avoid any problems.

In a related development, an updated electronic monitoring system has been launched by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony for instantly resolving complaints of Hujjaj during Haj days.

According to official sources, the system has been updated in collaboration with Punjab Infrastructure Technology Board (PITB) for Haj 2017.

The system is a comprehensive portal that comes with a variety of value-added features, all designed to cater to specific needs of the pilgrims.

The first feature is a helpline accessible both online and through an Android application named `Pak Haj Moavin'.

It allows users to register queries, complaints and suggestions in an effective manner. An SMS service has been developed to disseminate important information. Complaints may also be registered via an on-line complaint registration portal.

The system has an in-built mechanism that transfers unresolved complaints to the next tier of management, who can then take appropriate measures.

A daily situation report is generated for the information of senior management, the sources claimed.

The system was launched for the first time in 2013. Hundreds of inquiries and complaints were registered using the forum and were addressed in a satisfactory manner.

The mechanisms for monitoring and supervision Haj operations in Pakistan and Saudi Arabia would strengthen and help review the performance of the government and Haj Group Organiser (HGO) schemes, in accordance with contractual obligations and Saudi Arabian Taleemat.

In addition, pro forma based feedback, introduced last year, will be obtained from pilgrims of both government and private Haj schemes at the time of their return to Pakistan.

Further, the Haj Group Organisers-Management Information System (HGO-MIS) system would be updated and strengthened and more modules will be added in it on the basis of experience gained in Haj 2016.

Meanwhile, Director General of Haj Dr Sajid Yousaf in Jeddah said on Sunday that this year 179,210 Pakistani pilgrims will perform Haj.

The government Haj scheme includes 107,526 Hujjaj, while the rest would perform hajj through private Haj operators, said a Press release.

In order to provide greater opportunities to the people who have not performed this sacred duty, Government of Pakistan has announced that the person who has performed Haj in last seven years will not be eligible to Haj 2017.

He said that the Haj mission has made best possible arrangements with maximum facilitation of Hujjaj.

Previously the hajis used to get delayed at the airport due to the procedures of luggage clearance.

This year, the Haj mission has made special arrangements in collaboration with Maktab Al Wokala, for express clearance of the Hujjaj luggage at the Jeddah and Madina airports so that they reach their destination in time.

In order to provide better transportation services, companies having modern buses have been hired for Hajis to make their journey safe and comfortable.

In Madina, all the accommodation is hired in Markazia, which makes the Masjid-e-Nabawi within walking distance for all the Hujjaj.

In Makkah the accommodation has been hired in Aziziya and BthaQuraish, within the rates of accommodation approved by the government.

The transport will be available at the buildings, round the clock, to facilitate the Hajis to go to Haram.

The Haj mission has hired a number of kitchens in Makkah and Madina for provision of three time meals daily to the Hajis. The meals will be available to the Hajis in their building as well as at Arafat, Mina and Muzdalifah.

The staff of the kitchen will bring the food to the buildings where proper dining areas have been arranged. This year special efforts have been made to provide Pakistani food to Hajis and the kitchen owners have been advised to hire Pakistani chefs for this purpose.