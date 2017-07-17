Ministry of Housing has recommended to dismiss 130 officers and employees appointed in Pakistan Housing Authority during former government of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) while declaring their appointments as illegal.

According to media reports, these employees were appointed during 2012 in Pakistan Housing Society.

NAB and FIA has prepared a reference against officers involved in the indictment of these officers including MD PHA after receiving complaints against them and launched an inquiry.

A three member committee has also been constituted in this regard for inquiry.