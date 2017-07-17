SHIEKHUPURA - Federal Minister for Defence Production and Science and Technology Rana Tanveer Hussain has said that the PML-N has always given priority to national interests.

He was addressing a link-canal inauguration ceremony in Bangla Sukhanwali at Sheikhupura on Sunday. The minister said the PML-N does not believe in the politics of vengeance and anarchy.

He said the government has started mega development projects worth billions of rupees. He said that baseless allegations are being levelled against the sincere leadership of the country. Rana Tanveer Hussain said that the PML-N will go to next year's general elections under Nawaz Sharif's leadership

He expressed his hope that the PML-N will continue the journey towards progress and prosperity of the country by winning the public confidence again in 2018 general election. The minister said several mega development projects have been launched during last four years across in a transparent manner, which has no parallel in the country's history.