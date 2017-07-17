PESHAWAR - National Library of Pakistan donated hundred of books on various subjects to the first-ever Mashal library in Mohmand agency on Sunday.

Director National Library of Pakistan Syed Ghayyur Hussain, Assistant Director Muhammad Sabir and founder of Mashal Library Najeebullah Mohmand were present on the occasion.

Najeebullah Mohmand said while addressing on the occasion that Mashal library was playing active role in promotion of education as it was the first library in Mohmand Agency which provided free of cost books to students for reading purpose.

Syed Ghyyur Hussain on this occasion handed over hundred of books for the library and said that establishment of this library in backward areas of Fata was a major step for poor students. He said that National Library would provide all possible support to further strengthen this library.

Meanwhile, residents of Mohmand Agency staged protest demonstration against hours’ long power outages and demanded of the government to cut the duration in this scorching heat as the residents were facing numerous difficulties and acute water shortage. The protest demonstration was led by former candidate for NA Gul Nawaz and others.

Addressing on the occasion, he said that 20 hours’ long power outages had badly affected residents of the area. He said that power outages were not only affecting study of the students but also led to severe shortage of water. He warned that if TESCO could not ensure uninterrupted power supply to the area, they would take to the streets against WAPDA and would besiege grid station of their area.



OUR STAFF REPORTER